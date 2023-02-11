H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in January

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the January 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 16,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,441. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

