H2O DAO (H2O) Hits 1-Day Volume of $177,217.36

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.87 million and $177,217.36 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00432520 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.43 or 0.28650935 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000192 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

