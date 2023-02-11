Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.