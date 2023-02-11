Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 169,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

