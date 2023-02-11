Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.