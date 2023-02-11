Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HMDPF stock traded down C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.17. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.42. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$9.53 and a 1 year high of C$19.70.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

About Hammond Power Solutions

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

(Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.