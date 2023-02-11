Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 7,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
HLPPY stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.
About Hang Lung Properties
