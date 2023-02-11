Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 7,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

HLPPY stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

