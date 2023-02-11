HC Wainwright Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $21.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.71.

IMVT opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 821.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

