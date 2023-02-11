HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.48. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.