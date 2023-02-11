HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.48. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

About Alto Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.