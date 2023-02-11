Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Further Reading

