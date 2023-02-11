Hedera (HBAR) Trading 20.3% Higher This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $227.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.626423 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08433464 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $186,494,634.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

