HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

