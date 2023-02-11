Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Heineken from €109.00 ($117.20) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($132.26) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

