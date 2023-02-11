Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

