Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 17,977 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,219,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 386,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,390,000 after acquiring an additional 588,246 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.