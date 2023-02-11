Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000.

IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

