Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 268,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

