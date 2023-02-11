Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 983,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,476. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 56.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

