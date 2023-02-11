Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Histogen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,983. Histogen has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

About Histogen

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.39. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 63.19% and a negative net margin of 299.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses on Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

