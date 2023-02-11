HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,038,100 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 15,925,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,076.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

Shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

