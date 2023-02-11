Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $6.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLLY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.44.

HLLY opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 206,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

