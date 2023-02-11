Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.96. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 29,660 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
