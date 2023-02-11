Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Lifted to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $34.81.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
