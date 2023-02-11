Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Lifted to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

