Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 157.1% in January

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 5,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

