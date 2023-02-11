Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $244.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.