IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IAALF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

