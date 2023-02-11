ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $285.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

