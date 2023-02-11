ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $205.10 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $205.10 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,810,920 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,742,416.3083931 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21175467 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,556,681.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

