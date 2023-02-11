IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $550.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $514.75.

Shares of IDXX opened at $485.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

