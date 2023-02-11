IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 1,149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 1,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,926. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

