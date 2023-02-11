IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

