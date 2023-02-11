IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
IGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $36.46.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.