IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IGM. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE IGM opened at C$41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.45 and a 12 month high of C$46.36.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

