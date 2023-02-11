Illumina’s (ILMN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

ILMN stock opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Illumina by 440.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,627 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 40,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

