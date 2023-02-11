Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $599.34 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $599.34 million and $98.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00431300 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.47 or 0.28570115 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
