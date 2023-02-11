Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in January

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,677. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
