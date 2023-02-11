Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in January

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,677. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.