Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Incyte Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Incyte by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

