Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.09.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

