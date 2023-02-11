Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

