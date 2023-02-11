Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,495. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

