Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $271.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.00.

INSP opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average of $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,059 shares of company stock valued at $14,795,942. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

