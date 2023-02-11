Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $263.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

