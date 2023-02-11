Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.