International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

