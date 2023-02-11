Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

