Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

