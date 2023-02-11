Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,300 shares of company stock worth $79,112 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 716.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 284.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 248,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.