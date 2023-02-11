Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Invacare Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 716.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 284.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 248,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
