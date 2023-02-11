Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVCGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,300 shares of company stock worth $79,112 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 716.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invacare by 284.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 248,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.