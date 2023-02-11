Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.81

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.81 and traded as low as $27.71. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 3,604,092 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 67.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

