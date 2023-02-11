Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHYF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

