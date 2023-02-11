Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 488.7% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 258,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,916. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
