Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 488.7% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 258,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,916. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

