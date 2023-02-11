Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IUS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 16,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,734,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,617,000.

