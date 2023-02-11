Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IUS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 16,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $41.31.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
